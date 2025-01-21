Fire Destroys Over 500 Houses In Jakarta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) More than 600 families in the Indonesian city of Jakarta were forced to evacuate after a blaze destroyed over 500 houses in Kemayoran sub-district of Central Jakarta early Tuesday, city officials said.
No casualties were reported in the incident. Evacuees are currently taking shelter in nearby worship places, according to the city's disaster mitigation agency spokesperson Mohamad Yohan.
"Quite a lot of logistics are needed," Yohan said, adding that the city administration has distributed instant meals, blankets, and bottled water to assist those affected.
It took around six hours for approximately 170 firefighters and 34 fire engines to extinguish the fire.
Central Jakarta Police Chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro said that officers suspect a short circuit in one of the houses may have caused the fire.
"However, this is only a preliminary assumption. We will conduct a thorough investigation in collaboration with the National Police's Forensic Laboratory Center to determine the exact cause of the fire," he said.
Certain roads were temporarily closed to facilitate the evacuation process, Condro added.
Recent Stories
ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group
More Stories From World
-
Overall scale of China's manufacturing industry tops world for 15 consecutive years8 minutes ago
-
China adds 12.56 million new urban jobs in 2024, employment situation stable8 minutes ago
-
Over 60,000 urban renewal projects launched in China in 20248 minutes ago
-
China's installed power generation capacity up 14.6 pct in 20248 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys over 500 houses in Jakarta8 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 5 missing in Indonesia landslide: police18 minutes ago
-
Industry, Investment Ministries announce six qualified companies for mining exploration program18 minutes ago
-
Saudi, Romanian Economy Ministers discuss cooperation at WEF 202518 minutes ago
-
Minister of Economy and Planning meets with Chairman of HSBC Holdings18 minutes ago
-
Kingdom holding resumes construction of Jeddah Tower28 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Mali's Koulikoro region28 minutes ago
-
South Korea's suspended president attends impeachment hearing38 minutes ago