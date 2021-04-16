UrduPoint.com
Fire Engulfs Transformer Substation In Beijing's Southern Fengtai District - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Fire Engulfs Transformer Substation in Beijing's Southern Fengtai District - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Fire has broken out at a transformer substation in the Fengtai district in southern Beijing, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday.

According to the broadcaster, the district's command center received a message about the blaze at about 12:17 p.m.

local time (04:17 GMT).

Beijing's fire department has already dispatched 35 fire trucks to the site engulfed in massive smoke, the CCTV added.

The transformer substation belongs to a company that is engaged in technical and software development, as well as the disposition of electrical mechanical equipment.

