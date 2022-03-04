Fire Erupted Outside Zaporizhzhia NPP, One of Units Switched Off - State Emergency Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The fire has erupted outside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), with one of its units having been switched off, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said on Friday.

A bit earlier, the NPP reported about a fire on its territory.

"As of 2:26 a.m. (00:26 GMT) the third unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the city of Enerhodar has been switched off. The fire condition at the nuclear power plant is normal.

Outside the territory of the nuclear power plant, a fire broke out in the training building," the service wrote on its Telegram channel.

A spokesperson for the NPP said that the radiation level at the site had not changed.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is located in the city of Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia Region, and is the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe. On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian troops had established control over Enerhodar.