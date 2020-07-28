Fire Erupts as Fuel Tank Explodes in Western Iran, No Causalities Reported - Reports

A massive fire has broken out after a fuel reservoir exploded in an industrial area in the Kermanshah province, situated in western Iran, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A massive fire has broken out after a fuel reservoir exploded in an industrial area in the Kermanshah province, situated in western Iran, local media reported on Tuesday.

The blast took place in the area's parking lot, according to Iran's Tasnim news outlet. Fire brigades are now trying to put out the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far.