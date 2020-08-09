UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts At Lebanese Banking Association In Beirut - Reports

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Fire Erupts at Lebanese Banking Association in Beirut - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) A fire erupted on Saturday inside the headquarters of the Lebanese Banks Association after protesters broke into the building amid chaos across Beirut, media said.

The blaze was reported by a Lebanese television channel MTV. Dozens of demonstrators have reportedly stormed the building and trashed offices.

Several ministries in the capital were also broken into after protesters blamed what they perceive as the government's ingrained corruption for a devastating blast in the Beirut port.

A shock wave from the explosion of ammonium nitrate, stored unsafely for six years in a port warehouse, tore through half of the city on Tuesday, killing some 160 people and injuring 5,000 others.

