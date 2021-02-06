UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Fire Erupts at Oil Plant in Russia's Ufa, No Casualties as Blaze Put Out - Local Ministry

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) A fire erupted on the territory of an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ufa due to pipeline depressurization, but was soon eliminated leaving no casualties, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's department in the Republic of Bashkortostan said on Friday.

The authorities received reports that a pipeline at the oil refinery caught fire at 21:10 Moscow time (18:10 GMT). Twenty-four people and seven equipment units were involved in the elimination of the blaze.

"There are no casualties. The information is operational, need to be clarified," the regional authority said, adding that the blaze was localized and extinguished at 22:17 Moscow time.

According to the authorities, the fire danger level is two out of five.

