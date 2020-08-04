UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupts At Power Plant In Selman Province In Northern Iran - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Fire Erupts at Power Plant in Selman Province in Northern Iran - State Media

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) A major fire broke out on Tuesday at Iran's power station in the northern Selman province, state tv reported.

"Brigades of firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after several hours since its outbreak," the head of the province's fire department, Saeed Ismail Por, said, as quoted by state TV.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the chief said, adding that the high temperature had led to the spill of chemical materials from a 20-million liters capacity tank and resulted in the fire outbreak, according to preliminary results.

More Stories From World

