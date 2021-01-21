(@fidahassanain)

PUNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) Fire erupted in India's serum Institute of India--the world's largest vaccine producer in Pure on Thursday.

The fire enguled the entire unit and there were clouds of smokes everywhere in the surrounding areas of the factory.

The sources said that fire occured in an under-construction unit of Serum Institute in Pune.

However, the fire would not affect the preparation of COVID-19 vaccine which was being produced in another unit at the Institute.

At least 10 fire tenders are busy in extinguishing the fire.