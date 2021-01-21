UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupts At Serum Institute Of India, World's Largest Vaccine Producer

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:57 PM

Fire erupts at Serum Institute of India, world's largest vaccine producer

Fire have erupted in under-construction unit of serum Institute in Pune and at least 10 fire tenders are busy in extinguishing the fire

PUNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) Fire erupted in India's serum Institute of India--the world's largest vaccine producer in Pure on Thursday.

The fire enguled the entire unit and there were clouds of smokes everywhere in the surrounding areas of the factory.

The sources said that fire occured in an under-construction unit of Serum Institute in Pune.

However, the fire would not affect the preparation of COVID-19 vaccine which was being produced in another unit at the Institute.

At least 10 fire tenders are busy in extinguishing the fire.

Related Topics

India Fire World Pune

Recent Stories

Careem partners with UNDP for safety initiatives h ..

25 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Haza ..

40 seconds ago

Russia logs 21,887 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

81 shops,restaurants sealed in city

2 minutes ago

RCB confiscates four truckloads goods under anti-e ..

2 minutes ago

China boosts ecological protection through Yellow ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.