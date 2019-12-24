YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) A fire broke out on Monday at a Russian state-run factory in the city of Yekaterinburg that is uniquely equipped to make tank guns, according to the regional emergency services.

"The blaze broke out at Factory No9," a spokesperson for the Sverdlovsk Region's emergency services told Sputnik.

The fire has been put out. Emergency service sources said they could not comment on the blaze due to the nature of the facility.

The factory is located 881 miles east of Moscow. It belongs to Uralvagonzavod, an umbrella corporation that builds equipment both for civilian and military use, including tanks.