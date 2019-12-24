UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupts At Tank Gun Factory In Russia's Yekaterinburg

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Fire Erupts at Tank Gun Factory in Russia's Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) A fire broke out on Monday at a Russian state-run factory in the city of Yekaterinburg that is uniquely equipped to make tank guns, according to the regional emergency services.

"The blaze broke out at Factory No9," a spokesperson for the Sverdlovsk Region's emergency services told Sputnik.

The fire has been put out. Emergency service sources said they could not comment on the blaze due to the nature of the facility.

The factory is located 881 miles east of Moscow. It belongs to Uralvagonzavod, an umbrella corporation that builds equipment both for civilian and military use, including tanks.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Yekaterinburg Tank

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Hamdan bin Zayed

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development to launch 3 ..

46 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Commi ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of UAE MuayThai ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.