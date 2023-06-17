MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) A fire has erupted in an apartment building in the center of Russia's city of Belgorod, the residents have been evacuated, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"According to preliminary information, the fire broke out in a boiler room located on the roof.

Fire crews are on site," Gladkov said on Telegram late on Friday night.

Meanwhile, city Mayor Valentin Demidov said on Telegram that all residents of the multi-story apartment building have been evacuated.

"Firefighters and rescuers are checking the apartments on the upper floors," Demidov said.

Local emergency authorities told Sputnik that nobody was killed or injured in the fire.