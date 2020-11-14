Fire Erupts in Kiziltash Monastery, No People Dead Or Injured - Emergencies Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) A fire has erupted in the Kiziltash Monastery of St. Stephen of Surozh in Russia's Crimea, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, adding that no people have died or injured in the incident.

According to the ministry, the blaze hit on Friday the area of 55 square meters (over 590 square feet).

"The fire has been extinguished.

A household building has caught fire. The monastery itself has not been hit by the blaze. There are no people killed or hospitalized. There is no threat to the monastery anymore," a spokesperson for the ministry told Sputnik.

The Kiziltash Monastery of St. Stephen of Surozh was founded near the city of Feodosia was founded in 1858 at the place that had been sacred for the Crimean Christians for centuries before that.