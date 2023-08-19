Open Menu

Fire Erupts Inside Train In India's Bengaluru

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 05:57 PM

A fire broke out inside a stationary train on Saturday in the southern Indian state of Bengaluru, the police said

No casualties were reported in the fire as all the passengers had deboarded the train.

The blaze erupted inside two air-conditioned coaches of Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express at Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka.

According to the police, when the flame and smoke had been detected from inside the coaches, fire tenders and firefighters rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

Officials said the fire was detected two hours after the train's arrival.

"The fire has been doused and no casualties were reported. Forensic experts have reached the spot and are carrying out an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," a railway official said.

