Fire Erupts Near Damascus Airport, Two Flights Postponed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Fire has occurred near the Damascus International Airport on Friday, the Sham FM reported, adding that two flights have been postponed after reports about air attacks.

Earlier in the day, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah reported that the country's air defense systems were repelling an enemy attack in the Damascus province.