Fire, Explosion At Factory In Russia's Ryazan Region Kills 12 People - Emergencies
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Twelve people were killed after an explosion and a fire hit the Elastic plant in Russia's Ryazan region, while the fate of four more individuals remains uncertain, a spokesman for the ministry of emergency situations told Sputnik on Friday.
"The bodies of 12 people were found, the fate of four people remains unknown," the spokesman said.