Fire Extinguished At Japan-Leased Tanker Attacked In Gulf Of Oman - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:22 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The crew of a tanker leased by a subsidiary of Japanese shipping company Kokuka Sangyo Ltd. has managed to put out the engine room fire that started after the vessel was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the company's spokespeople

According to media reports, the Kokuka Courageous and another oil tanker, the Front Altair, were hit by explosions in Iran's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day. However, the Oman border guard confirmed that only Front Altair, which belongs to the Norwegian shipping firm Frontline, was hit.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko has said that the country's authorities were informed about the reports of the attack and ordered the relevant ministry departments to verify the facts and warn other Japanese shippers about the incident.

The Japanese Transport Ministry has said that they have not yet been informed about any details of the attack but is aware that all crew members are safe.

