Fire From Gas Explosion In Kenya's Capital Kills 2, Injures Around 300
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) At least two people were killed and around 300 others injured in a massive fire caused by a gas explosion in Kenya's capital, local media reported Friday.
"The concerted actions of various response units have resulted in the successful evacuation of 271 individuals to different health facilities in Nairobi," the Kenya Red Cross said Friday on X, formerly Twitter.
