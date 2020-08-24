A large fire ripped through South Africa's 139-year-old Grey Street Mosque on Monday in the southeastern port city of Durban, emergency services said

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A large fire ripped through South Africa's 139-year-old Grey Street Mosque on Monday in the southeastern port city of Durban, emergency services said.

The blaze at the mosque, one of the largest in the southern hemisphere, also damaged three adjacent buildings in the city's central business district, emergency services spokesman Robert Mckenzie told AFP.

Videos posted on Twitter showed crowds gathered as curtains of flames raged through the top floor of the two-storey building.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in about two hours.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and there were no injuries reported.