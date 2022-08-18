UrduPoint.com

Fire Guts UNESCO's World Heritage Site In Vietnam - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Fire Guts UNESCO's World Heritage Site in Vietnam - Reports

A fire has ravaged Vietnam's ancient Imperial Academy, a UNESCO-recognized world heritage site located in the town of Hue, media said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) A fire has ravaged Vietnam's ancient Imperial Academy, a UNESCO-recognized world heritage site located in the town of Hue, media said Thursday.

The blaze erupted on Wednesday afternoon, tearing through the hundred-year-old building built by the Southeast Asian nation's last ruling Nguyen dynasty, VnExpress newspaper reported.

The academy building is part of a complex of Hue monuments inscribed on the UN cultural agency's World Heritage List in 1993. It housed a collection of artifacts from Vietnam's war against its French colonial rulers.

The flames reportedly destroyed many of the treasures stored inside after part of the roof collapsed. Police are investigation the cause of the fire.

Related Topics

Fire World Police United Nations Hue Vietnam SITE Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Commissioner for timely completion of development ..

Commissioner for timely completion of development projects

48 seconds ago
 Ex-Trump Organization Executive Weisselberg Pleads ..

Ex-Trump Organization Executive Weisselberg Pleads Guilty to Financial Crimes - ..

50 seconds ago
 Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo Did Not Reach Agreement ..

Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo Did Not Reach Agreement During Brussels Meeting - Borr ..

52 seconds ago
 Dengue awareness walk held at sector G-9

Dengue awareness walk held at sector G-9

53 seconds ago
 Modi wants to bring IIOJK under Hindu rule through ..

Modi wants to bring IIOJK under Hindu rule through another sinister plan: Mushaa ..

4 minutes ago
 MS imposes emergency in Liaquat University hospita ..

MS imposes emergency in Liaquat University hospital to face rain situation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.