Fire-Hit Cargo Ship Arrives in Northern Dutch Port - Water Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) A car-carrying cargo ship that caught fire while off the Dutch coast in the North Sea last week was tugged to the port of Eemshaven in the northern Netherlands on Thursday, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management said.

"The Fremantle Highway freighter is now moored at the quay in Eemshaven. It was tugged to the harbor without any problems," the ministry said in a statement.

The owner of the stricken ship, which has nearly 3,000 cars on board, will be responsible for its handling, while the authority's mission will be limited to water quality monitoring.

It said it was prepared to place a screen around the Fremantle to contain any potential oil spills.

The ministry published a photo of the Fremantle being under tow in the harbor. It said the ship was no longer burning and the hull below the waterline was intact, meaning no fuel had leaked.

The Panamanian-flagged ship went ablaze while sailing 17 miles north of the Dutch coast of Ameland early last week. The cause of the fire is not known but there were hundreds of electric cars among the cargo. Of the crew of 23, one died and 16 others were injured in the blaze.