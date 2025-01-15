Fire-hit LA Faces New Peril As Dangerous Winds Ramp Up
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Powerful winds on Tuesday threatened to rekindle and whip up major fires that have devastated parts of Los Angeles, killing at last 24 people and changing the face of America's second biggest city -- perhaps forever.
A week after blazes erupted and spread uncontained, forecasters predicted "particularly dangerous" Santa Ana winds would spike the wildfire threat anew for already exhausted firefighters.
"Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire," the National Weather Service warned.
A large part of Southern California was under a Red Flag warning, indicating that intense dryness and furious winds gusting up to 70 miles (110 kilometers) an hour would make conditions ripe for wildfire.
Part of Los Angeles County and much of neighboring Ventura County were in a "Particularly Dangerous Situation," according to the NWS, a designation that was also declared before last week's deadly blazes.
"All the plants and vegetation is really dry and ready to burn so... fires can grow pretty fast," meteorologist Ryan Kittell told AFP.
The Palisades and Eaton Fires -- both of which are still burning in places -- could flare, and new ignitions could quickly turn problematic, he said.
A new fire that broke out late Monday in Oxnard, 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Los Angeles, set nerves jangling, with firefighters pouncing to contain it.
Officials insisted they were poised for any renewed threats, particularly around the existing burn sites, after hydrants ran dry in the initial firefight.
"Please be assured that the Los Angeles County region is prepared," fire chief Anthony Marrone said.
"We have checked the water system in the Eaton fire area, and it is operational, meaning that we have water and we have pressure."
The renewed danger comes with 24,000 acres (9,700 hectares) of the upmarket Pacific Palisades in ruins and 14,000 acres of the city of Altadena badly charred.
Gusting winds were also whipping up toxic ash, with health officials urging everyone to wear a mask.
"Ash is not just dirt," said Anish Mahajan of LA County Public Health Department.
"It's hazardous fine dust that can irritate or harm your respiratory system and other parts of your body where it lands."
