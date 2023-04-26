Fire Hits Building of Russian Science, Culture Center in Nicosia, Arson Not Excluded- Head

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) A fire have broken out in the building of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Nicosia, the center's head, Alina Radchenko, told Sputnik aid on Wednesday, adding that arson is not excluded.

"At about 1:30 p.m. (local time, 10:30 GMT), we heard two bangs.

They were not connected with anything, then it turned out that our building caught fire. The fire was strong. According to eyewitnesses, most likely, something was thrown into the center's building itself," Radchenko said.

The fire caused great damage, as a whole wall, roof and materials burned down, the center's head said, noting that it has been put out and police are working at the scene.