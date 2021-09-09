UrduPoint.com

Fire Hits Hospital For COVID-19 Patients In North Macedonia, 14 People Dead - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:20 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) At least 14 people have died and over 20 more have been injured as a result of a fire that hit a hospital for COVID-19 patients in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, media reported.

According to the Alsat broadcaster, 30 firefighters and seven vehicles have been used to tackle the fire. Minister of Health Venko Filipce said that the blaze had already been extinguished, while those injured had been sent to Skopje.

