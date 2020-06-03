UrduPoint.com
Fire Hits Hospital In Russia's St. Petersburg, One Patient Dies - Emergencies Ministry

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Fire hit the Botkin Infectious Disease Hospital in Russia's St. Petersburg on Wednesday, living one patient killed, the local department for the Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday

As many as 274 patients and 87 medical staffers were staying in this hospital building when the fire occurred.

The patient, born in 1981 and suffering from infectious hepatitis, died due to poisoning with carbon monoxide. The fire was eliminated by staffers.

A source in the emergencies told Sputnik that the fire was caused by smoking in bed.

