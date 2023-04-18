UrduPoint.com

Fire In Beijing Hospital Kills 21 People, Over 70 Patients Evacuated - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Fire in Beijing Hospital Kills 21 People, Over 70 Patients Evacuated - Reports

Over 20 people have died due to a fire in Changfeng Hospital in the Chinese capital, Beijing, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday, citing local police

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Over 20 people have died due to a fire in Changfeng Hospital in the Chinese capital, Beijing, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday, citing local police.

Rescue services received messages about the fire at 12:57 a.m.

Beijing time (04:57 GMT) on Tuesday, the report said, adding that 21 people had died, with 71 patients evacuated from the hospital building.

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene following the first reports, and the rescue operation has been completed as of now, according to the broadcaster.

The causes of the blaze are being clarified, CCTV reported.

