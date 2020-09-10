Fire in Beirut Port Contained, No Risk of Spreading - CIvil Defense Head

The fire in the customs area of the port of Beirut has now been contained and there is no risk of it spreading, the head of the Lebanese civil defense, Raymond Khattar, told the NNA broadcaster

According to Khattar, fire brigades and civil defense teams have circled the flames.

The military said the fire started in a warehouse with motor oil and tires.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has convened the supreme defense council to address the fire in the port.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, regarding the latest incident with fire, that she was "saddened to see again a fire rampaging Beirut's port.

" The commission president said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic would travel to Beirut at the end of the week on a plane delivering medical supplies.

Less than a month ago, the same port was shattered by a blast. The explosions rocked the port and the city, killing 190 people, injuring many others, knocking down or damaging houses and vehicles. The blast is believed to have been caused by improper storage of ammonium nitrate. The explosion drew the international attention and offers of help.