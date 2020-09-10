UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire In Beirut Port Contained, No Risk Of Spreading - CIvil Defense Head

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Fire in Beirut Port Contained, No Risk of Spreading - CIvil Defense Head

The fire in the customs area of the port of Beirut has now been contained and there is no risk of it spreading, the head of the Lebanese civil defense, Raymond Khattar, told the NNA broadcaster

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The fire in the customs area of the port of Beirut has now been contained and there is no risk of it spreading, the head of the Lebanese civil defense, Raymond Khattar, told the NNA broadcaster.

According to Khattar, fire brigades and civil defense teams have circled the flames.

The military said the fire started in a warehouse with motor oil and tires.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has convened the supreme defense council to address the fire in the port.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, regarding the latest incident with fire, that she was "saddened to see again a fire rampaging Beirut's port.

" The commission president said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic would travel to Beirut at the end of the week on a plane delivering medical supplies.

Less than a month ago, the same port was shattered by a blast. The explosions rocked the port and the city, killing 190 people, injuring many others, knocking down or damaging houses and vehicles. The blast is believed to have been caused by improper storage of ammonium nitrate. The explosion drew the international attention and offers of help.

Related Topics

Fire Oil Vehicles Beirut Same

Recent Stories

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

50 minutes ago

Prime Minister takes notice of rape incidents, say ..

35 seconds ago

Court seeks arguments on acquittal plea of Ashraf

36 seconds ago

ATP adds four events to 2020 tennis calendar

38 seconds ago

Bielsa confirms he is staying at Leeds this season ..

40 seconds ago

2 POs held during raid

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.