Fire In Berlin Hospital Leaves 1 Person Killed, 5 Injured - Fire Department

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:38 PM

Fire in Berlin Hospital Leaves 1 Person Killed, 5 Injured - Fire Department

One person died and five others were injured as fire broke out in a hospital in Berlin's southwestern Zehlendorf district, the German capital's fire department said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) One person died and five others were injured as fire broke out in a hospital in Berlin's southwestern Zehlendorf district, the German capital's fire department said on Friday.

"A ward on the second floor of the hospital caught fire. One person died.

Five people were injured, including three seriously," the Berlin Fire Department said on Twitter.

It took more than 100 firefighters and over three hours to put out the blaze, according to the statement.

As reported by local broadcaster N-TV, it remains unclear at this time what had caused the fire.

