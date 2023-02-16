Fire in Brazilian Prison Leaves 3 Killed, 40 Injured - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) At least three people died and 40 others were injured as a result of a fire in a prison in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina on Wednesday, Brazilian news portal G1 reported.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at a penitentiary complex in the city of Florianopolis, the report said.

Medical teams and firefighters are working at the scene, the news outlet added.