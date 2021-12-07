Fire in Burundi Prison Kills 38 People, Injures 69 Others - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) A fire occurred in a central prison in the capital of Burundi of Gitega, killing 38 people and injuring 69 others, the Iwacu news outlet reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the prison, where at least 1,000 prisoners are kept, at about 4 a.

m. (02.00 GMT). Staffers from the local office of the Red Cross and firefighters immediately arrived at the scene.

The roads leading to the prison were blocked by the police and the military.