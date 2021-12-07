UrduPoint.com

Fire In Burundi Prison Kills 38 People, Injures 69 Others - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Fire in Burundi Prison Kills 38 People, Injures 69 Others - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) A fire occurred in a central prison in the capital of Burundi of Gitega, killing 38 people and injuring 69 others, the Iwacu news outlet reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the prison, where at least 1,000 prisoners are kept, at about 4 a.

m. (02.00 GMT). Staffers from the local office of the Red Cross and firefighters immediately arrived at the scene.

The roads leading to the prison were blocked by the police and the military.

Related Topics

Fire Police Gitega Burundi From

Recent Stories

Nobody will be spared perpetrating violence under ..

Nobody will be spared perpetrating violence under the garb of religion: PM

25 minutes ago
 Video of Katrina Kaif, Vickey Kaushal’s wedding ..

Video of Katrina Kaif, Vickey Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

32 minutes ago
 Russia, US Make Progress on Bilateral Issues in Re ..

Russia, US Make Progress on Bilateral Issues in Recent Days - US Embassy

27 minutes ago
 SEC discusses movement of goods and transportation ..

SEC discusses movement of goods and transportation process

50 minutes ago
 Mid-career management course participants visit Al ..

Mid-career management course participants visit Alhamra

29 minutes ago
 India Successfully Test Fires Advanced Version of ..

India Successfully Test Fires Advanced Version of Nirbhay Cruise Missile - Gov't ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.