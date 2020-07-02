UrduPoint.com
Fire In Central Moscow Extinguished - Russian Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Fire in Central Moscow Extinguished - Russian Emergency Services

A large fire in a historical building in the center of Moscow has been extinguished, the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A large fire in a historical building in the center of Moscow has been extinguished, the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

The fire broke out in a six-story building, currently being restored, at Tverskaya Street. According to the preliminary information, nobody was killed or injured in the fire.

"At 17:14 the fire was put out completely," a representative of the emergency services said.

More Stories From World

