Fire in Central Moscow Extinguished - Russian Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A large fire in a historical building in the center of Moscow has been extinguished, the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

The fire broke out in a six-story building, currently being restored, at Tverskaya Street. According to the preliminary information, nobody was killed or injured in the fire.

"At 17:14 the fire was put out completely," a representative of the emergency services said.