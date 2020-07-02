Fire In Central Moscow Extinguished - Russian Emergency Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A large fire in a historical building in the center of Moscow has been extinguished, the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.
The fire broke out in a six-story building, currently being restored, at Tverskaya Street. According to the preliminary information, nobody was killed or injured in the fire.
"At 17:14 the fire was put out completely," a representative of the emergency services said.