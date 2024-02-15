Fire In Central Moscow Put Out, No Casualties Reported
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) -- A large fire on Pushkin Square here has been extinguished, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on social media Thursday.
The fire was extinguished at around 10 a.m.
local time (0700 GMT) with no casualties reported, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.
Previously, the fire had spread to an area of 1,500 square meters.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the Izvestia Hall building on Pushkin Square, and that the fire engulfed only three unused buildings in the courtyard.
