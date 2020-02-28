Fire In Central Paris, Train Station Being Evacuated: Police
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:56 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Paris police reported a fire Friday evening near the Gare de Lyon train station, which it said was being evacuated.
"Avoid the area and allow the emergency services to intervene," the police tweeted.