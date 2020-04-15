UrduPoint.com
Fire In Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Extinguished - Emergencies Agency

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:54 PM

Fire in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Extinguished - Emergencies Agency

Forest fire near the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant has been extinguished, the afterburn will take several more days to put out, the head of the Ukrainian emergencies service, Nikolai Chechetkin, said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Forest fire near the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant has been extinguished, the afterburn will take several more days to put out, the head of the Ukrainian emergencies service, Nikolai Chechetkin, said Tuesday.

Chechetkin told President Volodymyr Zelenskuyy that the fire itself had been put out and "Ukraine's State Service on emergency Situations needs several more days to extinguish the afterburn that remains after the fire in the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant," the press service of the president said.

