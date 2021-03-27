UrduPoint.com
Fire In Coronavirus Hospital Kills 10 In India's Mumbai - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Fire in Coronavirus Hospital Kills 10 in India's Mumbai - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) At least ten people died and over 70 were evacuated when a fire broke out in a COVID-19 ward located on the top floor of a shopping center in India's Mumbai, local media reported on Friday.

In the early hours of Friday a massive fire broke out on the third floor of the Dream Mall shopping center, where over 70 COVID-19 patients were reportedly receiving treatment.

According to the India tv broadcaster, Maharashtra state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrived at the scene in the afternoon with Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

"We will take action against those responsible for negligence. For now, I apologize to the family members of the deceased. The fire brigade has done good work, evacuated as many as possible," Thackeray was cited as saying by the broadcaster.

The medical center was open in the shopping mall as a temporary measure to provide more hospital beds for coronavirus patients in Mumbai. The minister told the news that the facility received all necessary official approvals.

"Temporary permission was granted to the hospital ... it was going to end on 31st. This incident has taken place on 25th, 26th ... 3-4 days prior," he was quoted as saying by India TV.

On Wednesday, India reported over 50,000 new coronavirus cases ” the highest single-day count in the country in five months. Maharashtra has been the most affected state with 35,952 new cases and 111 deaths, with Mumbai hitting a new peak of over 5500 cases, as opposed to 1500 in Delhi.

