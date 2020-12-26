Fire in COVID-19 Hospital Ward Kills at Least 7 People in Egypt - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) At least seven people have died after a fire broke out in a hospital ward containing COVID-19 patients in Egypt, domestic media outlets reported on Saturday, citing officials.

According to the Akhbar el-Yom newspaper, the fire broke out in an intensive care ward at a hospital in El Obour City, located roughly 22 miles northeast of Cairo, in Al Qalyubia governorate.

Firefighters responded to the incident and were able to rescue an unspecified number of people from the burning building, the newspaper said.

One week ago, a fire at an intensive care ward in the Turkish city of Gaziantep left at least 10 COVID-19 patients dead after a tank on an artificial oxygen ventilator exploded.