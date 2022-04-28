UrduPoint.com

Fire In Donetsk Market Kills Three People - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 03:23 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Fire at food markets located in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk on Thursday killed three peolpe and injured five others, according to preliminary data, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

Earlier in the day, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that one of the food markets has been shelled.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of a fire on the territory of markets in the Kirovsky district, three people were killed, five more civilians were injured. Special services are working on the spot," Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.

