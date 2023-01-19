Fire in Engineer Company Barracks Kills 15 Servicemen in Armenia - Defense Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Fifteen servicemen in Armenia have been killed, three others are in serious condition as a result of a fire in the barracks of an engineer company, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of a fire in the barracks of a military unit's engineer company, 15 servicemen were killed, and the condition of three servicemen is assessed as serious," according to the statement.