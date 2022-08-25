UrduPoint.com

Fire In Georgia's Borjomi Forest Almost Extinguished - Interior Ministry

A major forest fire near the resort city of Borjomi in Georgia has been almost fully eliminated after more than a week of firefighting, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) A major forest fire near the resort city of Borjomi in Georgia has been almost fully eliminated after more than a week of firefighting, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"At the moment, most of the fire sources in the municipality of Borjomi have been eliminated. Strong winds and high temperatures continue to impede the firefighting process.

Since this morning, border police helicopters and three specialized fire aircraft of the Republic of Turkey have been involved in extinguishing the fire," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, all possible measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the fire to residential areas. No one was reportedly injured in the process of combating the fire.

The first signs of fire in the Borjomi forest were detected on August 18.

