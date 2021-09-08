UrduPoint.com

Fire In Indonesian Prison Leaves 41 Inmates Dead, Over 70 Others Injured - Police

Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:18 PM

At least 41 people were killed and over 70 others injured as a result of a fire outbreak in a prison in Indonesia's western province of Banten, the police said on Wednesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) At least 41 people were killed and over 70 others injured as a result of a fire outbreak in a prison in Indonesia's western province of Banten, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Class 1 prison in the city of Tangerang bordering the capital of Jakarta at about 1:45 a.m. local time on Wednesday (18:45 GMT on Tuesday).

"There were 41 people who died, 8 were injured, 72 people were slightly injured," Jakarta Metro Police Chief Inspector General Fadil Imran said, as quoted by the Tempo magazine.

Those injured are currently receiving treatment in the prison's health facilities, the police chief said, adding that the situation has been brought under control.

A senior justice ministry official said that an investigation into the blaze had been launched to establish the causes.

