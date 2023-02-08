Fire in Iskenderun Port Completely Extinguished - Istanbul Mayor

The fire in the port of Iskenderun in southeastern Turkey has been completely extinguished, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The fire in the port of Iskenderun in southeastern Turkey has been completely extinguished, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Wednesday.

"The fire in the port of Iskenderun has been completely extinguished, our specialists continue to cool the port area," the mayor said on Telegram.

Firefighters, aviation of Turkey's ministry of defense and ministry of agriculture of Turkey, as well as other specialists, who arrived from various cities in Turkey, are participating in the operation.

The fire in the port area broke out on Monday evening in containers with cargo that capsized during the earthquake. Now the port is not working, its infrastructure was damaged during the earthquake. The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that the fire had been put out, but several minutes later retracted the statement, saying that the fire was still being extinguished using helicopters and aircraft.