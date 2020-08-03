UrduPoint.com
Fire In Jerusalem's Suburb Of Ein Kerem Taken Under Control - City Fire Services

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Fire in Jerusalem's Suburb of Ein Kerem Taken Under Control - City Fire Services

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Firefighters have taken control of a fire that broke out in Jerusalem's suburb of Ein Kerem, the press service of the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Services said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the authority said that 12 firefighting teams and six firefighting planes were engaged in battling a large fire in the suburb, with the fire spreading to public buildings located nearby.

"Some time ago, firefighters took control of the fire, minimizing damage to the Ein Kerem forest as much as possible," the press service said.

According to the authority, firefighters have prevented the fire from spreading to nearby medical facilities, houses and public buildings.

More Stories From World

