Fire In Moscow's Geology Surveying Bureau Extinguished - Emergencies Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:30 AM

Fire in Moscow's Geology Surveying Bureau Extinguished - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The massive blaze in Moscow Geology Surveying and Cartography State Enterprise (Mosgorgeotrest) on the Leningradsky Avenue has been extinguished, the Moscow branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that the fire erupted at around 9.00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) in the 7-story administrative building of Mosgorgeotrest. There were no casualties reported, while about 40 people have been evacuated. According to the Emergencies Ministry, the blaze covered an area of 500 square meters (5,382 square feet).

"As of 0:31 a.m., the fire was extinguished," the ministry said.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

