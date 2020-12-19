UrduPoint.com
Fire In Moscow's Geology Surveying Bureau Prompts Evacuation Of 100 People

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) About 100 people were evacuated over a massive blaze in Moscow Geology Surveying and Cartography State Enterprise (Mosgorgeotrest) on the Leningradsky Avenue, the Moscow branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Friday.

The spokesperson for the emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that the fire erupted at around 9.00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) in the 7-story administrative building of Mosgorgeotrest. There were no casualties reported. According to the Emergencies Ministry, the blaze covered an area of 300 square meters (3,229 square feet).

"In total, about 100 people were evacuated," the ministry said in a statement.

It later added that as many as 224 firefighters and 64 units of equipment were deployed to the scene.

Meanwhile, the Moscow Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident, spokeswoman Lyudmila Nefedova told Sputnik.

"The Moscow prosecutor's office instructed the Savelovo district attorney that an inspection of the fire incident in northern Moscow be carried out," Nefedova said.

The Moscow Prosecutor's Office will oversee the investigation.

