MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Firefighters extinguished the fire at Moscow's pre-trial detention facility number 6 after hours of containment efforts, the Emergencies Ministry said on Monday.

"At 21:27 [18:27 GMT], the fire in an area of 50 square meters [538 square feet] was extinguished ," the ministry said.

The fire at the building located in South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow broke out earlier in the day, and the epicenter of the fire was reported to be in a local bakery. Later in the day, the Moscow office of the Emergencies Ministry said that firefighters managed to localize the blaze.