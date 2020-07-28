UrduPoint.com
Fire In Moscow's Pre-Trial Detention Center Extinguished - Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Fire in Moscow's Pre-Trial Detention Center Extinguished - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Firefighters extinguished the fire at Moscow's pre-trial detention facility number 6 after hours of containment efforts, the Emergencies Ministry said on Monday.

"At 21:27 [18:27 GMT], the fire in an area of 50 square meters [538 square feet] was extinguished ," the ministry said.

The fire at the building located in South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow broke out earlier in the day, and the epicenter of the fire was reported to be in a local bakery. Later in the day, the Moscow office of the Emergencies Ministry said that firefighters managed to localize the blaze.

More Stories From World

