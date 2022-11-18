(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) A fire in a residential building in the Palestinian city of Jabalia, located in the Gaza Strip, broke out on Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens others, media reported.

"At least 20 bodies arrived," Salah Abu Laila, the head of the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia, was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

The report said that the fire was caused by a gas leak during a birthday celebration inside the Jabalia refugee camp.

The firefighters have managed to contain the fire, the broadcaster said. A search operation is still ongoing to find several people who have been reported missing, it added.

The civil defense services in Jabalia are not "adequately equipped" to tackle such emergencies effectively, Al Jazeera said.