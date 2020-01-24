UrduPoint.com
Fire In Peru's Capital Kills At Least 5 People, Injures Over 50 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:31 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) At least five people have died and more than 50 have been injured in a fire that started after a tanker truck carrying natural gas exploded in the Peruvian capital of Lima, media reported on Friday.

According to the Peru's El Comercio newspaper, the blaze erupted on Thursday morning when the truck rammed into an auto repair shop on the outskirts of the city. The crash resulted in an explosion and a fire that spread to and damaged 20 buildings.

Some victims are said to be in critical condition, the media outlet added, citing the health ministry. The local authorities have extended the working hours for blood collection centers in a number of hospitals, as well as provided shelters for families that were forced to evacuate their homes.

