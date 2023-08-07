Open Menu

Fire In Portugal Covers Over 17,000 Acres, Injures At Least 11 People - Civil Protection

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Fire in Portugal Covers Over 17,000 Acres, Injures at Least 11 People - Civil Protection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) A wildfire in Portugal has covered an area of 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) and injured at least 11 people, Jose Guilherme, the commander of the regional authority for emergency and civil protection of the Alentejo region, said Sunday.

"The estimated area of burning is 7,000 hectares ... Unfortunately, to date, we have recorded 11 victims with minor injuries," CNN Portugal quoted Guilherme as saying.

July of 2023 could become the hottest July in world history, according to the data of the European Union's Earth Observation component Copernicus. Temperature records have been set in many European countries, including Spain, Italy, France and others, and in China and the United States. Wildfires have been raging for days in Greece due to the heat wave. Meteorologists warn of increased risks of heat-related health frisks to citizens and livestock, droughts and threat to crops.

