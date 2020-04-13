Fire in Residential Building in Moscow Extinguished, No One Injured - Emergencies Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The fire in a residential building in southwestern Moscow has been extinguished, leaving no injuries, the local department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"The fire was put out at 6.10 a.

m. [03:10 GMT]," the department said, adding that no one was injured.

The announcement came soon after the fire was localized at an area of 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet).

Over 100 people were evacuated from the eight-story building on Leninsky Avenue.