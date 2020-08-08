Fire in Residential Building Kills 10 People in Eastern Czech Republic - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Ten people were killed after a fire erupted in an apartment block in the eastern Czech city of Bohumin on Saturday, Police spokesman Lukas Popp said.

"A fire broke out on the 11th floor of a residential building in the city of Bohumin, 10 people died ... Teams of doctors, firefighters and police are deployed to the scene," Popp told reporters.

The spokesman added that the investigation into the accident was opened.