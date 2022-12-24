Fire in Russian Nursing Home Possibly Caused by Misuse of Stove Heating - Authorities

KEMEROVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The preliminary cause of deadly fire in a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo was the violation of fire safety regulations when using stove heating, the Kemerovo regional government said on Saturday.

The fire ignited in the night of Saturday, affecting about 180 square meters (1,940 square feet) of premises. According to latest data provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, at least 20 people died.

"The preliminary cause of fire is the violation of fire safety regulation when using stove heating. Regional public organization 'Dobroe Delo' was housed in a private building," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, emergency services told Sputnik that the retirement home was illegal. Regional health authorities told Sputnik that two more people were in serious condition following the fire, while a total of six people received medical care.

Kemerovo Governor Sergey Tsivilev said on Telegram that all regional nursing homes, particularly private ones, will be checked in the coming week.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case after the fire in Kemerovo.